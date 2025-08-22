Kolkata Metro expands: Timings, frequency and last train details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated three new stretches of the Kolkata Metro that will make travel across the city faster and more seamless.

The new stretches include the Green Line’s Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V section, the Orange Line’s Kavi Subhash to Beleghata section, and the Yellow Line’s first services up to Jai Hind Bimanbandar.

From August 22, a total of 186 services will operate daily on the Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V stretch of the Green Line from Monday to Saturday.

This includes 93 trains in each direction, with services available at 8-minute intervals.

The first train will leave Howrah Maidan at 06:30 am and Salt Lake Sector V at 06:32 am.

The last train will leave Howrah Maidan at 09:45 pm and Salt Lake Sector V at 09:47 pm.

On Sundays, 104 services will run on this stretch, with 52 trains in each direction at 15-minute intervals.

The first train will leave Howrah Maidan at 09:00 am and Salt Lake Sector V at 09:02 am.

The last trains will depart at 09:45 pm from Salt Lake Sector V and at 09:47 pm from Howrah Maidan.

From August 25, the Orange Line will begin operations between Kavi Subhash and Beleghata.

Sixty services will run daily from Monday to Friday, with 30 trains in each direction.

Services will be available every 25 minutes. The first trains will leave both Kavi Subhash and Beleghata at 08:00 am.

The last trains will leave both stations at 08:05 pm. No services will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Yellow Line will begin services on the Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar stretch.

A total of 120 services will be available daily from Monday to Friday, with 60 trains in each direction.

Trains will operate at intervals of 10 to 15 minutes. The first trains will leave both Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar at 07:58 am.

The last trains will depart from both ends at 08:00 pm. Services will not be available on Saturdays and Sundays.