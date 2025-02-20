ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Highlights from The India Story’s landmark 10th edition

This year’s extravaganza commemorated a decade of arts, culture, food and music

Vedant Karia Published 20.02.25, 04:49 PM
From ‘Peaches’ to ‘Khaabon Ke Parinday’ to ‘Kabira’, Lisa Mishra enthralled audiences with her soulful voice. ‘I love performing in Kolkata, because it has the truest music fans,’ she beamed
From ‘Peaches’ to ‘Khaabon Ke Parinday’ to ‘Kabira’, Lisa Mishra enthralled audiences with her soulful voice. ‘I love performing in Kolkata, because it has the truest music fans,’ she beamed

Krishnungshu Gangopadhyay; The India Story
A fashion show by Amit Aggarwal was one of the highlights of the three-day event, which was held from January 10 to 12 at Swabhumi
A fashion show by Amit Aggarwal was one of the highlights of the three-day event, which was held from January 10 to 12 at Swabhumi

Madhu Neotia and Sanjiv Goenka (centre) flanked by jury members, recipients and dignitaries at The India Story Awards
Madhu Neotia and Sanjiv Goenka (centre) flanked by jury members, recipients and dignitaries at The India Story Awards

The organising team behind The India Story 2025, led by Madhu Neotia
The organising team behind The India Story 2025, led by Madhu Neotia

Dev, Madhu, Amit Aggarwal and Rukmini Maitra pose for the MK lensman
Dev, Madhu, Amit Aggarwal and Rukmini Maitra pose for the MK lensman

This edition had 10 thought-provoking installations by prominent artists of India
This edition had 10 thought-provoking installations by prominent artists of India

Launch of the TIS book titled, ‘From an Era Bygone’
Launch of the TIS book titled, ‘From an Era Bygone’

