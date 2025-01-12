Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, Gangasagar Mela preps and more Kolkata news in pictures

A procession was held in north Kolkata on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s 163rd birth anniversary. The procession ended at Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral home on Vivekananda Road where his statue was garlanded in the presence of minister Shashi PanjaArnab Dutta and Suvendu Das
Children sport Vivekananda masks in a procession at Pathuriaghata on Sunday. The students also participated in a sit-and-draw competitionMy Kolkata
Two ailing pilgrims were rescued by a helicopter from Sagar Island on Sunday morning and brought to Kolkata for treatmentPintu Mondal
Tiger pug marks were spotted in the forest adjacent to Maipith Ganga Ghat on Sunday morningPintu Mondal
Gangasagar pilgrims use the cricket practice nets to dry clothes. Many pilgrims are staying at the transit camp in BabughatAmit Datta
Dense fog and the season’s lowest minimum temperature of 12.3˚C (recorded at 8.30am at IMD, Alipore on January 11) could not deter Kolkatans from venturing out on the MaidanSoumyajit Dey
Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tries out a sledge at the inauguration of India’s first gallery on climate change at Science City in Kolkata on January 11National Council of Science Museums
Lions Club of Calcutta North and Bengal Rose Society hosted a spectacular display of roses at Lions Safari Park, Rabindra SarobarAshim Paul
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched India’s first new-generation electric ferry ‘Dheu’ on January 9AG
Taxis and buses in front of the Eden Gardens ferry pilgrims to Sagar Island for the Gangasagar Mela starting from January 14AG
A sadhu heating his 'damru' at Babughat transit camp on January 6. Pilgrims from across India are travelling to Gangasagar Island for the Gangasagar Mela starting on January 14My Kolkata