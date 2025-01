5 5

When Newar asked Ghosal about his process for translating the specific rhythms of Akhtar’s ghazals and nazms, Ghosal admitted that he often failed, though his “intention was to make it sound poetic”. He went on to read out a poem he had written about the anxieties, rewards and elusive pleasures of translating, and observed, in a lighter vein, that the activity for him was akin to “solving crossword puzzles”. Among the intent listeners at Allen Park were Aparna Sen and Kalyan Ray