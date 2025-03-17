Spring camps for kids in Kolkata: A parents’ survival guide to school breaks

Ah, spring break — that glorious time when schools take a breather. But parents? Not so much. ‘I’m bored’ on day two of school holidays is a universal problem. The kids are home, bouncing off the walls, and suddenly, your meticulously planned routine crumbles faster than a cookie in their tiny hands. Enter spring camps: the ultimate sanity savers. Whether your little whirlwind loves to paint, jump, explore, or just burn off some energy outside your living room, these camps promise structured fun (and a much-needed break for you). Here’s a roundup of the best options in Kolkata to keep them engaged, entertained, and — dare I say it — exhausted by bedtime!

The Orange Door

Spring classes at The Orange Door offer personalised learning plans for the little ones, before they start ‘big school’, or just to enhance their skill set. They give you the opportunity to choose a general session with art, music, math and phonics or focussed sessions with targeted learning in specific areas. Essentially, you are giving your little ones a jump start before the next session.

Ages: 2-7 years; Date: March 20 onwards; Contact: 9830922253

Young Minds Collective

A fun-filled adventure for the little members of your family focussed on sensory fun, storytelling, music and movement. Each day of the Young Minds Collective camp is designed around a different theme to keep toddlers engaged — barnyard, Easter, under the sea, gardening, yoga, transport, music and science. If you want your children to have fun and learn at the same time, this one is great!

Ages: 2-4 years; Date: March 25 onwards; Contact: 8800101484

Aakaensha Pattwari

For little ones who love to dig, sprinkle, and get delightfully messy, this gardening camp is the perfect springtime adventure. It’s hands-on, sensory-rich, and a great way to introduce them to nature while keeping their curious hands (mostly) out of the potted plants at home.

Ages: 2-4 years; Date: March 25 onwards; Contact: 9511131507

The Little Gym

My son is a mover. The kind of child who treats furniture like an obstacle course and sees every open space as a sprinting track. So, when we found The Little Gym, it felt like striking gold. It gives him the perfect space to channel his energy — learning cartwheels, building strength, and fine-tuning skills that go beyond just tumbling. Their spring camp offers gymnastics and crafts — perfect for honing creativity and coordination.

Ages: 3-12 years; Date: March 17 onwards; Contact: 9330997287

Little Nerds

Vidhi Bagaria Gupta has curated multiple workshops for you to pick from. Sunshine and story-time camp for toddlers, creative writing with a deep dive in the world of Roald Dahl for the older ones and an etiquette and elegance camp too! Whatever your child’s interest be, and whichever skill set you’d want to hone, Little Nerds will have a workshop for the same.

Age: 2 years onwards; Date: March 24 onwards; Contact: 9830733900

Makers Loft

Young engineers, assemble! If your child loves Lego or Robotics, Makers Loft has you covered. The camp is divided according to age and allows children to understand and build structures with blocks, and mechanical marvels using real engineering principles. Makers Loft enables exploring of engineering concepts through play.

Ages: 4-10 years; Date: March 24 onwards; Contact: 8240537675

Active Brain Club

A thrilling five-day workshop where kids aged 4 to 9 years dive into the world of science, technology, art and math with exciting hands-on activities and creative DiY projects. The Spring Steam Workshop is not to be missed for kids who want a wondrous outlook at all things science.

Ages: 4-9 years; Date: March 31 onwards; Contact: 9831724000

The author is an economist and full-time millennial mother, struggling to cope with daily chores.