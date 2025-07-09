Kolkata and Howrah to witness light to moderate rain, thundershowers for next 7 days

Most parts of Kolkata and Howrah are likely to witness light to moderate rain and thundershowers daily until July 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Wednesday.

The local forecast for the next 24 hours (valid from 1pm on July 9 to 8.30am on July 10) predicts a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28°C, while the minimum may dip to 25°C.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.1°C, which was 5.4 degrees below normal, and a minimum of 24.8°C, two degrees below normal. The relative humidity remained high, ranging between 94 per cent and 98 per cent.

Kolkata received 14.7mm of rain between 11.30am on July 8 and 11.30am on July 9, while 3mm of rainfall was recorded post 8.30am on Wednesday.

On July 7 and 8, Jodhpur Park recorded nearly 290 mm of rain within 12 hours, dwarfing typical monthly totals. Roads around Anwar Shah Connector and adjoining areas were knee‑deep in water as drainage systems failed and pumps struggled. High tide in the Hooghly compounded the flooding, forcing prolonged closure of sluice gates. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation deployed over 400 pumps to manage the crisis.

According to the IMD’s district-wise seven-day forecast (valid till July 16), light to moderate rain or thundershowers are “very likely to occur at most places” in Kolkata and Howrah on July 9, 13 and 14. For the remaining days, rain is likely “at many places”.

A weather warning has been issued for July 9, with a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at one or two places in both Kolkata and Howrah.

With a low-pressure area persisting over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood, sea conditions along the Bengal-Odisha coast and the north Bay of Bengal are expected to remain rough. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next 24 hours.