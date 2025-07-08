Kolkata’s RCGC cements its golfing supremacy at coveted Quadrangular Golf Tournament

The lush greenery of the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) recently was witness to some of the finest golfing talent in the country. The 7th edition of the Quadrangular Golf Tournament brought together 96 players from four of India’s most iconic golf clubs on July 4 and 5. The result? An intensely competitive two days, featuring some grand hits and misses! My Kolkata brings you the highlights.

The city-based club was hosting the tournament after four long years. RCGC’s perfectly maintained course along with ideal weather drew appreciation from the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC), Delhi Golf Club (DGC) and Karnataka Golf Association (KGA), each of whom had sent a team of 24 players.

ADVERTISEMENT

While (top) Bombay Presidency Golf Club were the runners-up in the Fellowship category, Delhi Golf Club placed second in the Main segment

Irrespective of the results, the Quadrangular Golf Tournament has become a hallmark of elite golfing, and the deep-rooted camaraderie between India’s most historic golf clubs. Its format complements this culture, rewarding depth, consistency and teamwork over individual brilliance.

It was only natural then for this year’s competition to be fierce, with a mix of national champions and seasoned ex-professionals battling it out.

Arjuna Awardee Lakshman Singh was a key part of the team, bringing in his vast experience. ‘The tournament was a great success, and RCGC performed to their full potential,’ he said

Sporting spirit was at the heart of the tournament. The most endearing images weren’t around the final putt or the trophy being lifted, but opponents exchanging appreciative nods after a particularly good round, or bonding over a beer after the competition.

In the end, RCGC won the tie with 582 points, while BPGC were the runners-up in the Fellowship Team standings, with 539 points, while. In the Main Team category, DGC placed second with 1147 points, with the hosts nicking a tight victory at 1123 points.

‘It was an honour to bring together four iconic clubs, and they were kind to accommodate our request to host it, before we go into maintenance,’ said RCGC overall captain Gaurav Ghosh

Winning captain Ranjit Singh’s joy knew no bounds when he saw the leaderboard, “There’s no better feeling than winning as a team, and doing it on our home turf makes it even more special. This tournament is always fiercely contested, but every player stepped up when it mattered most. I’m proud to lead such a committed team,” he smiled.

For his instrumental role in guiding the team to victory, Ishan Bajoria was adjudged as the Most Valuable Player. ‘The monsoon made for unique playing conditions, but everyone lauded our greenscaping team for doing a fantastic job with the course. Excelling under pressure made this victory sweeter,’ he said

As the curtain falls on yet another successful edition of the Quadrangular Golf Tournament — with anticipation moving towards the 8th edition (scheduled at another club next year) — all the teams are eager to return better and stronger. For now, though, the golfing crown rests firmly in RCGC.