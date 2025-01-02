Smog, music event at Rabindra Sadan and more Kolkata news in pictures

A photograph taken from Nabanna shows mild winter smog enveloping Howrah and Kolkata on Thursday morningAmit Datta
Visitors enjoy different songs at Sangeet Mela in Rabindra Sadan, while a few others check out different music instruments on sale at the venue. The event will continue till January 8, WednesdaySoumyajit Dey
A special poster of 'Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan', a film by Dev Entertainment Ventures, was unveiled at the newly renamed Binodini Theatre on Wednesday. The film directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee features actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in a transformative portrayal of Ramakrishna Paramhamsa. The cast and crew were present at the poster launchPress release
The sporadic winter chill has failed to subdue the demand for sugarcane juice in front of the Indian MuseumAmit Datta