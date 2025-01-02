ADVERTISEMENT

Smog, music event at Rabindra Sadan and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 02.01.25, 06:35 PM
A photograph taken from Nabanna shows mild winter smog enveloping Howrah and Kolkata on Thursday morning
Amit Datta
Visitors enjoy different songs at Sangeet Mela in Rabindra Sadan, while a few others check out different music instruments on sale at the venue. The event will continue till January 8, Wednesday
Soumyajit Dey
A special poster of 'Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan', a film by Dev Entertainment Ventures, was unveiled at the newly renamed Binodini Theatre on Wednesday. The film directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee features actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in a transformative portrayal of Ramakrishna Paramhamsa. The cast and crew were present at the poster launch
Press release
The sporadic winter chill has failed to subdue the demand for sugarcane juice in front of the Indian Museum
Amit Datta

