ADVERTISEMENT

Shivratri preparations, migratory birds at Rabindra Sarobar and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 25.02.25, 06:26 PM
The last of the painted storks and a great cormorant that migrated to Rabindra Sarobar for the winter
1 4

The last of the painted storks and a great cormorant that migrated to Rabindra Sarobar for the winter

Suvendu Das
ADVERTISEMENT
Akanda flowers, used for Shivratri puja, are on sale for Rs 250 to 300 per 20 garlands at Mullick Ghat flower market. Maha Shivratri will be observed on February 26
2 4

Akanda flowers, used for Shivratri puja, are on sale for Rs 250 to 300 per 20 garlands at Mullick Ghat flower market. Maha Shivratri will be observed on February 26

AG
The sun and the clouds play hide-and-seek in the Kolkata sky on Tuesday. The weather office predicts rain for several districts of West Bengal. However, Kolkata remains dry and cloudy
3 4

The sun and the clouds play hide-and-seek in the Kolkata sky on Tuesday. The weather office predicts rain for several districts of West Bengal. However, Kolkata remains dry and cloudy

Amit Datta
A hawker stacks up 3D photo frames for sale at Esplanade crossing
4 4

A hawker stacks up 3D photo frames for sale at Esplanade crossing

Amit Datta

RELATED TOPICS

Picks Of The Day Migratory Birds Rabindra Sarobar Maha Shivratri Shivratri Esplanade Weather
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE