Shivratri preparations, migratory birds at Rabindra Sarobar and more Kolkata news in pictures

The last of the painted storks and a great cormorant that migrated to Rabindra Sarobar for the winterSuvendu Das
Akanda flowers, used for Shivratri puja, are on sale for Rs 250 to 300 per 20 garlands at Mullick Ghat flower market. Maha Shivratri will be observed on February 26AG
The sun and the clouds play hide-and-seek in the Kolkata sky on Tuesday. The weather office predicts rain for several districts of West Bengal. However, Kolkata remains dry and cloudyAmit Datta
A hawker stacks up 3D photo frames for sale at Esplanade crossingAmit Datta