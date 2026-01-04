Running with purpose: Saina Nehwal flags off Ekal Run in Kolkata

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata woke up to a different kind of Sunday morning on 4 January as over 5,000 people gathered at Godrej Waterside for the seventh edition of Ekal Run. Organised by FTS Yuva, the youth wing of Friends of Tribals Society, the annual event brought together serious runners, casual joggers and families in a collective push that placed cause before competition.

2 6

Saina Nehwal inaugurated the run, flagging off participants across categories that ranged from the half marathon to shorter timed runs and a three-kilometre fun run. Her presence lent weight to the occasion without turning it into a spectacle. The focus stayed firmly on participation and intent, rather than on podium finishes or personal bests.

3 6

What stood out was the breadth of the crowd. Young professionals ran alongside veteran athletes, while students and first-timers opted for shorter distances, turning a corporate hub of the city into a temporary commons. The atmosphere was energetic but unhurried, more community run than race day frenzy.

4 6

At the heart of Ekal Run lies its link to education in remote and tribal regions of the country. Organisers spoke of the event as a way to translate individual effort into collective impact, a sentiment echoed in the turnout rather than in overt messaging. The cause was present throughout, but it did not overwhelm the experience of the run itself.

5 6

Members of the organising team and guests, including senior police officials and actors, were present through the morning, though the spotlight remained on the runners. The event unfolded smoothly, with clear routes and steady support, reinforcing its reputation as one of the city’s more disciplined mass participation runs.

6 6

Now in its seventh year, Ekal Run has grown in scale without losing its core character. It continues to attract people not only looking to test their endurance, but also those who see value in tying fitness to a wider social purpose. By late morning, as the crowds thinned and the last runners crossed in, the sense was not of a grand finish, but of a quiet satisfaction that the city had once again shown up for something beyond itself.