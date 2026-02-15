Bong Luffy to Hatsune Miku: Cosplayers light up debut Kolkata edition of Anime India 2026

The debut Kolkata edition of Anime India kicked off at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on February 14, as cosplayers from around the city and beyond brought their favourite characters to life. From popular picks like Rias Gremory to Monkey D Luffy, the sprawling venue near Science City brimmed with a vibrant energy that welcomed pop culture lovers from all walks of life. Here’s a look.

Baishakhi Das, aka Meany, showed up as Rias Gremory from the anime series High School DxD — one of her frequent cosplays on her Instagram account. “I like her power, story and design a lot,” she said, gushing about the character.

One of the Luffys at the venue was Mamon Sahid, who channeled the pirate captain’s energy while striking the iconic Gear Second pose.

A female version of Luffy was the plan for several cosplayers.

An anime convention with Luffy and not Shanks? Not possible. Mayukh Roy donned the menacing charm of the Red-Haired Shanks from One Piece, sporting his white shirt, baggy pants and sword Gryphon.

After making waves at Kolkata Comic Con last year, cosplays with a Bong twist were showstealers at Anime India too. One of the cosplayers went the traditional Bengali way for a rendition of Luffy’s Gear 5 look.

White spiral mask and long blue cloak? Say no more. Obito made his way to the venue, with Diganta Mitra embodying the Naruto character’s mysterious aura.

Raima Ghosh and Srija Biswas posed for the lens as Choso from Jujutsu Kaisen and Kanae Demon Slayer.

A cosplayer dazzled as Pirate empress Boa Hancock from One Piece, bringing her signature elegance and confidence to life.

For Vocaloid fans, Pracheta Banerjee was all decked up as a gothic reimagining of Hatsune Miku.

A cosplayer recreated Leon S. Kennedy’s bold look from Resident Evil, aiming straight with a pistol prop.

In yet another Bong twist, Srijita Datta draped a multicolour sari paired with traditional hairpins to appear as Daki from Demon Slayer.

Frieren from Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Sesshomaru from Inuyasha in one frame.

Emilia from Re:Zero was Tanisha Hansda’s choice of cosplay for the day.

Summoning chaos straight from Class F — these Baka and Test cosplayers brought the laughs (and the scythe) to the convention floor. A niche cosplay pick that turned heads with its menace.