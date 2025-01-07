Preparations for Gangasagar Mela, traffic awareness programme and more Kolkata news in pictures

Taxis and buses in front of the Eden Gardens ferry pilgrims to Sagar Island for the Gangasagar Mela starting from January 14AG
Gangasagar is illuminated with decorative lights ahead of the Gangasagar MelaPintu Mondal
Kolkata Traffic Police holds a traffic awareness and sensitisation programme with representatives of bus and mini bus unions at the Calcutta Rangers Club on TuesdayMy Kolkata
Visitors on the first day of the Engineering Fair at Birla Industrial and Technology Museum (BITM) on Tuesday. The fair will continue till January 10Soumyajit Dey
Kolkata experienced a foggy weather on Tuesday eveningMy Kolkata
An artist paints the Victoria Memorial from Maidan on TuesdayArnab Dutta
A benevolent heart and an innovative shelter are all that takes for Bentinck Street shopkeepers in central Kolkata to offer strays to sleep cosy this winterAmit Datta