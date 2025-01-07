ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations for Gangasagar Mela, traffic awareness programme and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 07.01.25, 06:59 PM
Taxis and buses in front of the Eden Gardens ferry pilgrims to Sagar Island for the Gangasagar Mela starting from January 14

AG
Gangasagar is illuminated with decorative lights ahead of the Gangasagar Mela

Pintu Mondal
Kolkata Traffic Police holds a traffic awareness and sensitisation programme with representatives of bus and mini bus unions at the Calcutta Rangers Club on Tuesday

My Kolkata
Visitors on the first day of the Engineering Fair at Birla Industrial and Technology Museum (BITM) on Tuesday. The fair will continue till January 10

Soumyajit Dey
Kolkata experienced a foggy weather on Tuesday evening

My Kolkata
An artist paints the Victoria Memorial from Maidan on Tuesday

Arnab Dutta
A benevolent heart and an innovative shelter are all that takes for Bentinck Street shopkeepers in central Kolkata to offer strays to sleep cosy this winter

Amit Datta

