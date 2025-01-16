Pianist Kaushik Das and students deliver a magical, musical evening at Confluence 2025

From showstopping Bollywood numbers, to pop tunes and classical melodies, Confluence 2025 was a concert that had it all. On the chilly evening of January 12, the stage at Rotary Sadan was brought to life as the students of renowned pianist and teacher Kaushik Das sat behind the Kawai grand piano and delivered performance after remarkable performance.

Kaushik Das was felicitated at the event Suvendu Das

The event started off by the felicitations of noteworthy personalities, who attended the event as guests of honour. Professor Utpal Dutta, the ex-principal of Medical College, Kolkata; Professor Debashish Basu, renowned neurologist and former head of the Department of Neurology at Medical College, Kolkata; Dhrubojyoti De, the additional commissioner of police, Special Branch; Debashish Dutta, the director of GD Pharmaceuticals; and renowned Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly attended the event.

The students of Kaushik Das, and the piano maestro himself, performed exceptionally well, and made the minutes feel like seconds.

Rishona Chakraborty plays ‘Silent Night’ Suvendu Das

The evening commenced with performances by the junior pianists, who showed off their skills, as their fingers flew across the piano with remarkable ease. Special performances were held, in which the students of Das sang renditions of several English and Hindi tunes, with piano accompaniment by Das himself. The senior students of Das performed well enough to take the audience into a new realm of musical experience. Each performance was delivered with expertise and nuanced interpretation of the pieces being played. Over 50 talented students delved into the works of Mozart, Schumann and the like.

The participants and young audience at Rotary Sadan Suvendu Das

During the event, a piano was donated to Soumaloke Biswaseva Niketan, a nonprofit organisation that works for the benefit of orphaned girls. This piano was won by Rose Dam Roy, a student of Kaushik Das, as the first prize at the Brilliant e National Piano Competition.

The students who secured distinction marks in their respective piano examinations were also awarded during the event.