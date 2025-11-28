Morne Morkel urges India to reset quickly as ODI challenge looms after Test setback

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel urged the squad to swiftly shift focus to white ball cricket, stressing the need to regain momentum after a bruising Test series defeat to South Africa.

India head into the three match ODI leg on the back of a 0-2 whitewash, having suffered losses in Kolkata and Guwahati, and Morkel underlined that the team must mentally reset to meet the challenge of a confident opposition.

Speaking ahead of the series opener on Sunday, Morkel acknowledged the demanding turnaround in formats but said the group was fully committed to making the adjustment.

“It was a disappointing two weeks for us, but we had a couple of days now to reflect,” Morkel said before the team's first practice session at the JSCA stadium.

“The important thing now is to give all our energy into the white-ball team. We've been playing a lot of good white-ball cricket over the last couple of years. I'm excited for the next couple of weeks. Representing India comes first, regardless of format," he said .

SA have momentum; we need a strong start

South Africa’s Test series victory has boosted their confidence, and Morkel cautioned that India must make a strong start to counter that momentum.

“A change into coloured clothing and a change of ball brings different energy. But South Africa have momentum, and a confident Protea side is dangerous. For us, it's important to start well over the next week or two and put the last couple of weeks behind us.” While the 2026 T20 World Cup looms large, Morkel dismissed the idea of using the ODI series merely as preparation for the marquee event.

“Preparation for the T20 World Cup is one thing, but every time you put on an India jersey, you represent a lot of people, the fans waiting outside the gates, cheering us on,” he said.

“For me, the focus is to bring momentum back into the Indian dressing room after a disappointing two weeks, and the way to do that is to play good, solid white-ball cricket,” he said, adding that he was excited to have veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be back in the squad.

Asked whether KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant could both feature in the playing eleven, Morkel declined to comment, saying selection was handled by the captain and selectors and that his role was limited to the bowling department.

Cooler Ranchi evenings and seam vs spin balance

With the matches scheduled to be played under lights, Morkel said conditions in Ranchi would require careful assessment.

“Yesterday when I stepped off the plane, it was much colder. It'll be interesting to see what the ball does in the evenings. We're practising under lights today, so that will give us a good indication.” On the potential balance between pace and spin all-rounders, he added: “The wicket looks a very good surface, almost South African-like. Discussions on combinations will happen tonight. We'll have to wait and see after training.”

Gill and Iyer progressing well

Morkel also provided positive updates on Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer as they continue their recovery from injuries.

“I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in, and he's recovering well,” he said.

“Shreyas has started his rehab, which is great. We're looking forward to welcoming them back. The good thing is they are healthy and preparing their way back into the team.”

Big chance for younger bowlers

With several senior bowlers rested, the coach described the ODI series as a significant opportunity for Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna.

“It’s a great opportunity for Arshdeep, Harshit and Prasidh. They’re going to play against a quality batting lineup... all those guys have played plenty of white ball cricket, this is an aggressive brand of cricket they are playing.

"It’ll be a good test to see how they handle pressure, bowl at the death, take wickets. White ball cricket is about taking wickets, and I’m excited for them to get a good run.” Asked about the possibility of veterans like Kohli and Rohit returning for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Morkel said experience remained invaluable.

“I’ve always believed in experience — you don’t find it anywhere else. They’ve won trophies; they know how to play big tournaments. If they feel mentally and physically ready, it’s not a long way away.”

