Metro Blue Line disruption, winter delicacies and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 06.01.25, 07:03 PM
The first Monday after New Year started with a midday disruption for Kolkata Metro commuters on the Blue Line. A suicide attempt at the Chandni Chowk Metro station around 12 noon slammed brakes on services for 2 hours
Soumyajit Dey
On the occasion of 358th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh, a langar was organised at Shaheed Minar on Monday
Arnab Dutta
Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Varma, along with additional commissioners of police, Pranav Kumar and DP Singh, launch the Safe Drive, Save Life 2025 Half Marathon official website and registration portal at the traffic conference room in Lalbazar on Monday
Amit Datta
A sadhu heating his 'damru' at Babughat transit camp on Monday. Pilgrims from across India are travelling to Gangasagar Island for the Gangasagar Mela starting from January 14
My Kolkata
A shop in Baghajatin selling Joynagarer Moa, a winter delicacy made of popped Kanakchur rice and jaggery
Soumyajit Dey
Paper tickets have resulted in a mess at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station (Tollygunge) on the Metro Railway Blue Line, with the plastic tokens disappearing since the festive season
My Kolkata
After tiger pugmarks were found in the Srikanth Palli area of Maipith Coastal police station, the area was permanently fenced with net on Monday
Pintu Mondal
An artist paints the faces of Saraswati idols at Kumartuli on Monday. Saraswati Puja will be observed on February 2
Suvendu Das

