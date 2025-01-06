Metro Blue Line disruption, winter delicacies and more Kolkata news in pictures

The first Monday after New Year started with a midday disruption for Kolkata Metro commuters on the Blue Line. A suicide attempt at the Chandni Chowk Metro station around 12 noon slammed brakes on services for 2 hoursSoumyajit Dey
On the occasion of 358th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh, a langar was organised at Shaheed Minar on MondayArnab Dutta
Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Varma, along with additional commissioners of police, Pranav Kumar and DP Singh, launch the Safe Drive, Save Life 2025 Half Marathon official website and registration portal at the traffic conference room in Lalbazar on MondayAmit Datta
A sadhu heating his 'damru' at Babughat transit camp on Monday. Pilgrims from across India are travelling to Gangasagar Island for the Gangasagar Mela starting from January 14My Kolkata
A shop in Baghajatin selling Joynagarer Moa, a winter delicacy made of popped Kanakchur rice and jaggerySoumyajit Dey
Paper tickets have resulted in a mess at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station (Tollygunge) on the Metro Railway Blue Line, with the plastic tokens disappearing since the festive seasonMy Kolkata
After tiger pugmarks were found in the Srikanth Palli area of Maipith Coastal police station, the area was permanently fenced with net on MondayPintu Mondal
An artist paints the faces of Saraswati idols at Kumartuli on Monday. Saraswati Puja will be observed on February 2Suvendu Das