‘Legacy on Wheels’ drives home message of acceptance to mark World AIDS Day

On 30 November, Calcutta Rowing Club (CRC) came alive with the gleam of polished chrome and the laughter of children from Anandaghar, a home for HIV-positive youngsters run by the Organization for Friends, Energies and Resources (OFFER). The event, titled Legacy on Wheels, saw 38 vintage cars and four classic bikes from the Eastern India Motoring Group (EIMG) line up for a special rally to mark World AIDS Day.

For OFFER founder-director Kallol Ghosh, the day was about more than just vintage automobiles — it was about driving social change. “We have been working with HIV-positive children for the past 20 years. Many people still ask questions like how long these children live,” he said. “But if they get proper education, balanced diet, and antiretroviral treatment, they can live a full life — just like a vintage car from 1926 that still runs beautifully when maintained well.”

The convoy of cars set off from CRC, heading towards Anandaghar in Govindapur, near Baruipur. Each car carried two children, their excitement evident to all. The collaboration between OFFER and EIMG was made possible by Shubhajit Kumar, secretary EIMG.

“My children don’t smile with their mouth, they smile with their eyes,” Ghosh said, recalling the joy of the young passengers. “They realised that they too belong to this society — that they have the right to sit in these cars.”

Among the vehicles on display were a 1936 Bentley Drophead Coupé and a 1938 Rolls-Royce 25/30 Limousine owned by EIMG president Shrivardhan Kanoria, a 1948 Buick Super 8 owned by Avik Naha, a 1934 Rolls-Royce 20/25 Limousine belonging to Krish Ajmera, and a 1963 Triumph Spitfire owned by Saikat Dutta.

For Kanoria, the collaboration symbolised the motoring community’s commitment to a larger cause. “We have hosted events for years to keep the heritage of motoring alive,” he said. “But this time, we went beyond. By joining hands with OFFER, we’ve committed to spreading awareness about HIV and AIDS in a way that’s meaningful and lasting. When people saw these cars on the road and learned the purpose, the message travelled further.”

Veteran EIMG member S.K. Lahiri, who participated with his 1948 Plymouth Special Deluxe, described the day as deeply moving. “Just to bring a smile to someone’s face is rewarding enough,” he said. “The joy on those children’s faces — that’s something words can’t describe. The hospitality was immaculate, and the entire experience was heartfelt.”

As the day ended with shared meals and performances at Anandaghar, what lingered was not just the spectacle of vintage cars, but the hope that compassion and understanding can drive social change as powerfully as any engine.