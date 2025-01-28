In pictures: Launch of ‘Se Emoni’ – Bengali poetry composed in Japanese forms

4 5

Dr. Amitava Mukherjee, the author of ‘Se Emoni’ and a professor of the School of Computing at Amrita University, Kerala, presented his views on the subject, and spoke about his passion about poetry. Dr. Mukherjee has been writing poetry since the ’90s. Since 2019, he has been regularly writing poems, poetic monologues, dramatic and narrative poems. He has experimented with various forms of Japanese poetry — such as haiku, haibun, and tanka – all written in Bengali