In pictures: Launch of ‘Se Emoni’ – Bengali poetry composed in Japanese forms
The poems are composed in the Japanese forms of Haiku, Tanka and Haiban
Published 28.01.25, 07:59 PM
The poetry compilation, ‘Se Emoni’ by Dr. Amitava Mukherjee, is a compilation of poems which are composed in the traditional Japanese forms of Haiku, Tanka and Haiban, and embody a distinctly modern essence
Photos: Avik Dey
Dr. Rabin Chakraborty, the chief guest, being felicitated by the author, Dr. Amitava Mukherjee
Dr. Rabin Chakraborty (L), senior consultant interventional cardiologist and electrophysiologist speaks on the occasion. Dr. Chakraborty is also the author of 11 books. He is a regular poetry writer for a number of Bengali magazines, and has written short stories for Puja Sankhyas
Dr. Amitava Mukherjee, the author of ‘Se Emoni’ and a professor of the School of Computing at Amrita University, Kerala, presented his views on the subject, and spoke about his passion about poetry. Dr. Mukherjee has been writing poetry since the ’90s. Since 2019, he has been regularly writing poems, poetic monologues, dramatic and narrative poems. He has experimented with various forms of Japanese poetry — such as haiku, haibun, and tanka – all written in Bengali
(L-R) Dr. Arundhati Chakraborty, Dr. Rabin Chakraborty, Dr. Amitava Mukherjee and Swati Mukherjee present the book