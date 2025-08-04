La Martiniere for Girls starts CISCE regional football tournament with a resounding win

1 5 All pictures by Soumyajit Dey

The CISCE West Bengal Regional Football Tournament for Girls is back and La Martiniere for Girls (LMG) is playing host once again. Day 1 of the three-day tournament began with an inauguration programme and the U-14 game between LMG and DPS Megacity on August 4

Speaking about the tournament, Rupkatha Sarkar, principal, said, “With the CISCE giving us a responsibility and organising it, it is taking the sport to an advanced level, where girls will now get the opportunity to play at the national level.”

Ahead of the on-field battle, LMG welcomed the teams with a classical dance rendition, which was followed up by a musical performance by the students

DPS Megacity turned up with passion and put in the hard yards while trying to contain the LMG attack, but it was to no avail as the home side swept away the opposition with a resounding 7-0 victory.

After a gruelling shift on the field, Day 1 came to an end with a prize distribution ceremony where each player walked away with a winners or runners-up medal.