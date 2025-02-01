Kolkatans watch Union Budget, eve of Saraswati Puja and more news in pictures

Students of Bethune Collegiate School in north Kolkata busy in preparations on the eve of Saraswati Puja. The timing of the puja starts on Sunday afternoon and ends on Monday morning this yearArnab Dutta
Even as Kolkatans remained glued to TV screens watching finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Union Budget 2025, the wholesale price of yellow marigold garlands surged to Rs 350 for 20 pieces. By the time the garlands reached markets across Kolkata, they sell for Rs 40-45 per pieceMy Kolkata and
(Top) Schoolgirls watch sold Saraswati idols being taken away at Krishnanagar and (above) a woman chooses idols at Dum Dum NagerbazarRamit Sarkar and Amit Datta
Passers-by look at a gutted shop near the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters in New Market area on Saturday. No injuries were reportedSoumyajit Dey
(Clockwise from left) A Saraswati idol towers 111 feet above the ground at at Batanagar Newland Ground in Maheshtala Municipality, idols crafted according to Motchuri art are ready for worship at Mitra Bari in Bansdroni and (above) Sanskrit Collegiate School students draw ‘alpona’ on their school premisesPintu Mondal, Sannidh Raychaudhuri & Arnab Dutta