Kolkata Pen Mahotsav showcases rare fountain pens, vintage pieces and Rs 2-lakh collectibles

The fifth edition of the Pen Mahotsav kicked off at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations on Park Street on Friday.

Showcasing over 2,000 varieties of fountain pens, the festival, on till March 22, drew hundreds of aficionados and collectors on its opening day, all in search of rare collectibles, limited editions, pre-owned vintage pieces, imported acrylics, hand-painted designs, quirky styles, and more.

1 9 All pictures: Soumyajit Dey

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Prices at the festival begin at Rs 120, with the most premium pens crossing Rs 2 lakh.

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Hand-painted and hand-carved designs, intricately engraved nibs, resin pieces and imported acrylic pens emerged as some of the most sought-after items among collectors.

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Sellers from Mumbai, Chennai and other parts of the country travelled to Kolkata to showcase their collections. Megha Shah of Mumbai-based Lotus Pens said she had come to the city especially for the festival.

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Among the sellers was Venkatesh from Chennai, who has been collecting pens for over 15 years and owns a collection of more than 1,500 pieces. At his stall, Ranga and Company, visitors could find resin pens, wood-textured finishes, vintage-style designs and pens fitted with 18k gold nibs. One of the highlights was a pen featuring a 40-year-old nib repurposed into a new body.

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Several stalls also offered pre-owned vintage pens at nearly half their original price.

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The vibrant designs appealed to customers across age groups.

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Nirmal Kumar Bingani, a Salt Lake resident, said he picked up a retractable fountain pen that resembled a regular ballpoint — something he was trying for the first time.

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Journals with handmade papers, photo frames and watches are also available at the exhibition.

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Festival organiser Prosenjit Guchait said that over 10,000 people had visited the exhibition last year. This year, over 5,000 people have already registered for the exhibition. The three-day-long pen festival is expected to break last year’s records, he said.

RELATED TOPICS Fountain Pen