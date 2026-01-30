Kolkata Book Fair 2026 - Sentoor Kartoon brings Bengali cinema, comics and merchandise under one roof
Kolkata Book Fair 2026: Sentoor Kartoon brings Bengali cinema, comics and merchandise under one roof
At this stall, art manifests itself in the form of comics, fridge magnets, photo frames and customised sippers and mugs
Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Published 30.01.26, 02:56 PM
Sentoor Kartoon (Stall 401) at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair in Salt Lake deserves a spot on your must-visit list if you are looking for never-before-seen comics and vintage Bengali cinema merchandise
Photos: Amit Datta
ADVERTISEMENT
At this store, a stone’s throw from Gate no. 8, you can do more than just browse books as art manifests itself in the form of comics, fridge magnets, photo frames and customised sippers and mugs
Under one roof, visitors will find tributes to timeless gems of Bengali cinema, including ‘Charulata’, ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’, ‘Kabuliwala’ and ‘Apur Sansar’. Scenes and posters of these Bengali classics are digitally printed on sippers and mugs
Every year, the studio comes up with a distinctive theme. This year’s theme draws inspiration from the haunted places of Kolkata. The studio’s in-house cartoonist has prepared illustrations of different eerie landmarks across the city, including the Writers’ Building and Putul Bari. These illustrations are then printed on the covers of notebooks and diaries with handmade pages
The shop also showcases comic books from their own publishing house. This means you will find never-before-seen comic books recounting the lives of such eminent personalities like Swami Vivekananda and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. Their cartoonist has also created a series of comics centred on a mischievous little boy, Haripada
“We are trying to revive interest in old Bengali cinema among Gen Z. However, it does not mean our comics and merchandise appeal only to the younger generation. We have buyers from across different age groups every day,” said Tanya Ghosh, an employee of Sentoor Kartoon