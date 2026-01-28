Seven things to do at this year’s International Kolkata Book Fair besides buying books

The ongoing 49th International Kolkata Book Fair is a one-stop-shop for all things book, attracting bibliophiles from across eastern India. But it also offers other attractions — from toys to memorabilia, and of course, food to refuel between book-hunting sessions.

Trace the history of Bengali films

This stall offers a deep dive into the history of Bengali filmmaking, and the lives of film legends like Mahanayak Uttam Kumar. The stall brims with film memorabilia — from the dotara used in Satyajit Ray’s Heerak Rajar Deshe to ticket stubs from old Bengali movies.

Peek into a bioscope

For a ticket, you can watch snippets of film from the golden age of Indian cinema. These boxes, also featuring old Disney film snippets, are a must visit.

Immerse in the world of Satyajit Ray

There’s a stall (301) dedicated to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. It is filled with memorabilia. The stall not only offers books on the making of the films like Pather Panchali but also has large posters with freeze frames explaining various tidbits of the maestro and his filmmaking. You are greeted with music from Ray’s films.

Refuel with savoury and sweet bites

Visitors may head to the food section offering a wide range of options — beverages, chocolates, muffins, sweets, chicken rolls, fish fries and chicken lollipops. Biryani, chicken kasha, koraishutir kochuri and alur dum are also among the crowd favourites.

Try organic items

From unpolished dal, organic turmeric and khejurer gur to jute bags, the Nature Environment and Wildlife Society (NEWS) stall (E-51), with its products, makes a conscious effort to promote sustainable living and awareness about ecosystem conservation.

The stall minimises the use of plastic, packaging its products in paper bags and glass containers. Several items are made by women from the Sunderbans, particularly Sagar Island, said a worker at the stall.

Play and learn

The dedicated children’s pavilion at the book fair features Dr. Mady’s innovation (Stall E – 13), a stall that offers a wide range of educational toys. From puzzles and Rubik’s cubes to build-your-own robots and telescopes, the stall is the go-to spot for children and parents seeking hands-on learning experiences that go beyond books.

Explore vintage music and classics

Hindusthan Records and its publishing arm, Hindusthan Music Publishing, are participating in the Kolkata book fair for the first time this year. At Stall 134, visitors can go through comprehensive biographies of legendary musicians alongside rare vinyl records of songs by Kishore Kumar and Debabrata Biswas. The collection also includes pen drives loaded with Bengali classics, early recordings of Rabindranath Tagore’s songs, CD packs of Antara Chowdhury’s children’s music and more.