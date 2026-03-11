In pictures: Basanta Boi Mela debuts at Kolkata’s College Square

Hot on the heels of the annual International Kolkata Book Fair, the Publishers and Booksellers Guild has launched the first edition of Basanta Boi Mela, a fair dedicated to the city’s bibliophiles in the spring (February-March in Kolkata).

The event offers visitors a chance to explore rare titles, fresh collections and quirky literary finds. The fair was inaugurated on March 9 by eminent authors and poets, including Joy Goswami.

Held at the Vidyasagar Udyan, College Square, from 2pm to 8pm, over 45 booksellers and publication houses have put up their stalls at the book fair, including Ananda Publishers, Dey’s Publishing, National Book Agency, Mitra o Ghosh Publishers and Patrabharati.

Decked in soft fairy lights, the premises offer a cosy setting where bibliophiles can flip through Bengali classics at the book stalls while browsing a range of Kolkata-themed collectibles — from bookmarks and fridge magnets to posters inspired by Bengali films and the city’s iconic lanes.

If you enter the College Square area through the gate opposite the University of Calcutta, you may also come across a local artist duo sketching caricatures — simply hand them your photo and watch them draw a playful portrait on the spot.

On being asked about the vision behind Basanta Boimela, Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, general secretary of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, said the fair is dedicated entirely to young book lovers, giving them the opportunity to browse and buy interesting titles at their own pace at a pocket-friendly price.

“Winter has gone away, and spring has arrived with a gentle breeze… what better time to organise a book fair where young bibliophiles, especially students, can get books at budget-friendly prices? College Street is one of Asia’s oldest book markets and is home to several eminent educational institutions. This makes it the perfect place to attract the younger crowd and give them a chance to buy books without waiting in long queues,” Tridib Kumar Chatterjee told My Kolkata.

He also noted that, unlike the International Kolkata Book Fair — where visitors may get distracted by food stalls, handicraft shops and the crowd — Basanta Boimela is designed as a quieter, more focussed event dedicated solely to books.

“One might get distracted by the food stalls or the festive bustle at the International Kolkata Book Fair, but here, there is no such fuss. The footfall may not be overwhelming, but the response from both buyers and sellers has met our expectations,” he added.

The fair will continue till March 17.