KKR’s IPL 2024 trophy takes the Kolkata tour in a yellow taxi
In pictures: KKR’s IPL 2024 trophy takes the Kolkata tour in a yellow taxi
The Knights’ trophy was showcased at the offices of Anandabazar Patrika in central Kolkata
Debrup Chaudhuri
Published 11.03.25, 03:41 PM
Eleven days ahead of the IPL 2025 opener at the Eden Gardens between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 2024 IPL trophy made its way to the Anandabazar Patrika office in central Kolkata
Photos: Soumyajit Dey
ADVERTISEMENT
Arriving in a yellow taxi, the trophy was received with pomp and grandeur as it made its way to the lobby of the ABP office. The cab looked quite special. With ‘Knight Mobil’ written on its bonnet, both sides of the iconic yellow Ambassador had ‘Ami KKR’ written on with Kolkata-based motifs painted around the car with a purple hue
Purple and gold – the colours of the three-time champions – were also the colours of the Ambassador, with the seats decked up in purple-and-gold seat covers and cushions with ‘Ami KKR’ written on it. The cab driver was decked in a KKR kit for good measure
The trunk of the car featured the KKR team anthem, Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo, echoing the emotions of the entire city as they bring out their purple kits to cheer on the Knight army once more
The trophy remained at the lobby as fans clicked pictures with the trophy, with hopes of seeing Ajinkya Rahane & Co. lift the same trophy for a fourth time this edition