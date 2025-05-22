Kajol offers prayers at Dakshineswar Temple ahead of ‘Maa’ promotions in Kolkata

Bollywood actress Kajol, on Thursday, offered prayers at Dakshineswar temple during her visit to the City of Joy for promotions of her upcoming film, Maa, set to hit screens on June 27. Here’s a look at some of the moments she spent on the temple premises.

1 7 Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol looked radiant in a blush pink sari with golden embellishments during her visit to Dakshineswar.

2 7 Amit Datta

Kajol is set to play a doting mother in Vishal Furia’s Maa. “This is one of the strongest roles I have ever played,” she said.

3 7 Amit Datta

The 50-year-old actress bowed her head and offered prayers with her hands folded.

4 7 TT Online

Kajol also performed aarti for Goddess Kali. Founded by Rani Rashmoni in 1855, Dakshineswar temple is located on the banks of Hoogly river in Kolkata.

5 7 Amit Datta

Maa is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Jyoti Deshpande. The screenplay is developed by Saiwyn Quadras. The film is produced under the banner of Jio Studios and presented by Devgn Films.

6 7 Amit Datta

Also starring Ronit Bose Roy and Indraneil Sengupta, Maa will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

7 7 TT Online

Kajol has Charan Tej Uppalapati’s Maharagni in the pipeline. She will also star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the thriller Sarzameen.