ADVERTISEMENT

Jatra Utsav, CAB Foundation Day and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 04.02.25, 08:07 PM
On the last day of the 29th Jatra Utsav, visitors turned up in numbers at Rabindra Sadan on Tuesday.
1 4

On the last day of the 29th Jatra Utsav, visitors turned up in numbers at Rabindra Sadan on Tuesday.

Arnab Dutta
ADVERTISEMENT
Former BCCI president and ex-skipper of Team India Sourav Ganguly pays floral tributes to legendary West Indies’ cricketer Sir Frank Worrell on the foundation day of Cricket Association of Bengal. Since 1981, the CAB decided to commemorate its foundation day as ‘Sir Frank Worrell Day’
2 4

Former BCCI president and ex-skipper of Team India Sourav Ganguly pays floral tributes to legendary West Indies’ cricketer Sir Frank Worrell on the foundation day of Cricket Association of Bengal. Since 1981, the CAB decided to commemorate its foundation day as ‘Sir Frank Worrell Day’

My Kolkata
Students celebrate and bid adieu to the goddess Saraswati at Babughat on Tuesday
3 4

Students celebrate and bid adieu to the goddess Saraswati at Babughat on Tuesday

Arnab Dutta
Annual Sports Meet 2025 of community policing wing held at Alipore Bodyguard Lines, Alipore on Tuesday
4 4

Annual Sports Meet 2025 of community policing wing held at Alipore Bodyguard Lines, Alipore on Tuesday

My Kolkata

RELATED TOPICS

Picks Of The Day Jatra Sourav Ganguly Rabindra Sadan Babughat Saraswati Puja
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE