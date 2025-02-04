Jatra Utsav, CAB Foundation Day and more Kolkata news in pictures

On the last day of the 29th Jatra Utsav, visitors turned up in numbers at Rabindra Sadan on Tuesday.Arnab Dutta
Former BCCI president and ex-skipper of Team India Sourav Ganguly pays floral tributes to legendary West Indies’ cricketer Sir Frank Worrell on the foundation day of Cricket Association of Bengal. Since 1981, the CAB decided to commemorate its foundation day as ‘Sir Frank Worrell Day’My Kolkata
Students celebrate and bid adieu to the goddess Saraswati at Babughat on TuesdayArnab Dutta
Annual Sports Meet 2025 of community policing wing held at Alipore Bodyguard Lines, Alipore on TuesdayMy Kolkata