In pictures: Indian Railways’ Sealdah division in Kolkata holds security drill

Emergency drills were organised by the civil defence team of Indian Railways’ Sealdah Division at DRM Sports Ground in Kolkata on Wednesday following India’s air strike on Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor.

The drill was in accordance with the ministry of home affairs directive to several states to conduct security exercises amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The session, which was conducted hours after India’s Operation Sindoor air strike on terror settlements in Pakistan, aimed to train railway officials for emergency situations in case of an unexpected attack.

After queuing up on an open ground as part of the training, railway workers learnt to deal with smoke and gas in the event of an emergency.

The railway staff were taught to extinguish fire in case of explosions.

During the drills, railway employees were taught to use stretchers for carrying injured people and bodies.

An elaborate training on saving lives and treating the injured was held.

The staff also learnt to use mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, a crucial part of CPR, for any emergency situation. Simulated scenarios like evacuation procedures were created to ensure prompt reaction to hostile attacks.