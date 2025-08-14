Massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar; at least 38 killed, 120 rescued so far

A massive cloudburst struck a remote mountain village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing at least 38 people including two CISF personnel, officials said.

1 8 Houses are damaged after a cloudburst, in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. PTI picture

ADVERTISEMENT

The death toll could go up as more people are believed to be trapped, officials said, adding that 120 people have been rescued so far. Of these, the condition of 38 is said to be serious.

Immediately after the calamity struck Chositi on Thursday, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, along with the senior superintendent of police, mobilised rescue teams and headed towards the spot to personally supervise the operations.

The UT administration has set up a control room-cum-help desk to assist people and pilgrims following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst. The relief and rescue operations are currently underway.

2 8 Damaged structures and uprooted trees at an area after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. PTI picture

The numbers provided are: 9858223125, 6006701934, 9797504078, 8492886895, 8493801381, and 7006463710. Besides these, the district control room numbers are 01995-259555 and 9484217492, and the police control room number of Kishtwar is 9906154100.

While a large-scale rescue operation was already launched by NDRF, SDRF, police, Army and local volunteers, the authorities have mobilised more rescuers, including two fresh teams of NDRF from Jammu to to speed up the rescue efforts, officials said.

3 8 Rescue work underway after a cloudburst in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. At least 30 people were killed and over 100 suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. PTI picture

Army's White Knight Corps said efforts are on to safeguard lives and aid the survivors.

"In the aftermath of a cloudburst at Chisoti (Chositi) village, Kishtwar, troops of White Knight Corps swiftly mobilised for rescue and relief ops (operations). Efforts are centred on safeguarding lives and aiding survivors. Search for missing continues. Relief stores, medical teams and rescue gear rushed to site. We Serve, We Protect,” the corps said in an X post.

4 8 Vehicles move on the waterlogged Srinagar-Leh Highway, in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. PTI picture

Meanwhile, chief minister Omar Abdullah has cancelled ‘At Home’ ceremony on Independence Day tomorrow. He also decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations.

“In light of the tragedy caused by the cloudburst in Kishtwar, I have taken the decision to cancel the ‘At Home’ tea party tomorrow (Friday) evening.

“We have also decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations. The formal events - speech, march past etc will go ahead as planned,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

5 8 Vehicles move on the waterlogged Srinagar-Leh Highway, in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. PTI picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar. He assured that the situation is being closely monitored.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," he posted on X.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said that the cloudbursts have become like a routine in our mountain areas.

Union home minister Amit Shah said on X that he had spoken to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister, and National Disaster Response Force teams have been rushed to the site.

"Spoke with the LG and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations. NDRF teams have promptly been rushed to the site. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through every situation. Assured of all possible assistance to the people in need," he wrote.

6 8 Rescue operation underway. PTI picture

Lt Gov Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

"Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families and prayers for quick recovery of the injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF and SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," he said on X.

The Congress expressed pain over the loss of lives in the cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was extremely pained by the loss of several lives in the tragedy.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I express my deepest sympathies to each of them. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and with those who are searching their missing family members. I urge the authorities to engage more NDRF and Armed Forces teams for better relief and rehabilitation efforts,” he said.

“In this grim situation, Congress workers must extend all possible assistance to the people,” the Congress president said.

7 8 A damaged vehicle lies amid mud and debris after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. PTI picture

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, “The news of several deaths and many people missing due to the devastation caused by a cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu-Kashmir, is extremely tragic.” He also expressed his condolences to the affected families and hoped that those missing are recovered soon.

The disaster struck Chositi, the last motorable village en route to Machail Mata temple, between 12 noon and 1 pm. A large number of people had gathered there for the annual Machail Mata yatra, which commenced on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5. The 8.5 kilometre trek to the 9,500-feet-high shrine begins from Chositi.

8 8 Rescue operation underway after a massive cloudburst at Chasoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. PTI picture

Chositi is about 90 kilometres from Kishtwar town. A 'langar' (community kitchen) set up for the devotees here bore the brunt of the cloudburst, which led to flash floods and washed away several structures including shops and a security outpost.

The disaster comes nine days after flash floods wreaked havoc in Dharali village of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. Though only one person is confirmed dead, 68 people are still reported missing.