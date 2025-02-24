In pics: The Morning Maidan Olympics focuses on community-driven sports for grassroots development

In pictures: The Morning Maidan Olympics focuses on community-driven sports for grassroots development
Over 200 children came together on February 22 for the latest FIT India initiative
Paul Walsh
Published 24.02.25, 06:36 PM
The Morning Maidan Olympics, a FIT India initiative in association with the ministry of youth affairs and sports, brought together over 200 children in the heart of Kolkata, beneath the towering presence of the Victoria Memorial and The 42, on February 22. Supported by Future Hope and Make Calcutta Relevant Again, the event was designed to integrate grassroots sports into the FIT India movement with a focus on community-driven sports
More than 50 dynamic youths from Future Hope’s Khelo Rugby initiative played a crucial role in organising and officiating the games. They not only devised the competitions but also ensured that the events ran smoothly, bringing structure and spirit to the proceedings
The Maidan Olympics featured a range of innovative competitions in a bid to generate an Olympic buzz while embracing the essence of the Maidan. Participants engaged in sprints between rugby balls, thrilling piggyback relay races and obstacle courses that wound around trees, creating an atmosphere filled with energy, colour and joy. Adding an extra layer of excitement to the event was Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, the founder and chief ideation officer of Make Calcutta Relevant Again
The event was closely overseen by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), with deputy director-general Satyajit Sanskrit (pictured alongside Sujata Sen, the CEO of Future Hope) leading the stewardship team. The competition took on an international dimension with the presence of a visiting student team from Doshisha University, Japan, making the invitational tug-of-war an international affair
Among the many sports personalities present, India rugby international Akash Balmiki was at the heart of the action. Reflecting on the event, he shared: “It’s been great to work with SAI on the Maidan Olympics. The Maidan is our home, and we love and care for it as much as we can. It’s been great fun to have all the children participating and enjoying themselves!”
While the overall champions’ trophy was a team prize, outstanding individual performances were also recognised (some of the winners pictured here with Paul Walsh, the founder of Jungle Crows, and Sujata Sen). The U-13 girls’ gold medal went to Rinky Pujara from Future Hope School, who said: “I had no idea I was going to get the gold medal. I just played as well as I could for my team.” The U-13 boys’ gold medal was won by Krishna Ray from the Kolkata Port Trust Colony. The U-15 girls’ gold medal went to Raghunath Kumari from Chingrighata, who couldn’t stop showing off her medal, celebrating with shouts of joy! The U-15 boys’ gold medal was won by Ashis Mahato from the Kolkata Port Trust Colony
Adding prestige to the occasion, Andrew Fleming, the British deputy high commissioner to India, attended to award prizes and inspire young athletes to give their best. As the day drew to a close, the ultimate approval came from the children themselves, who cheered in unison, “Khelo Khelo!”. The young athletes left with memories, medals and an unshakable spirit of sportsmanship, eager for the next opportunity to come together and compete