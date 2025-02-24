In pics: The Morning Maidan Olympics focuses on community-driven sports for grassroots development

6 7

While the overall champions’ trophy was a team prize, outstanding individual performances were also recognised (some of the winners pictured here with Paul Walsh, the founder of Jungle Crows, and Sujata Sen). The U-13 girls’ gold medal went to Rinky Pujara from Future Hope School, who said: “I had no idea I was going to get the gold medal. I just played as well as I could for my team.” The U-13 boys’ gold medal was won by Krishna Ray from the Kolkata Port Trust Colony. The U-15 girls’ gold medal went to Raghunath Kumari from Chingrighata, who couldn’t stop showing off her medal, celebrating with shouts of joy! The U-15 boys’ gold medal was won by Ashis Mahato from the Kolkata Port Trust Colony