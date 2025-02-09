In pictures: Kolkatans make the most of Kolkata International Book Fair on the last day

The 13-day Kolkata International Book Fair came to an end on February 9 and being a Sunday, Kolkatans did not miss the opportunity to throng the Boi Mela Prangan
Bibliophiles scan the shelves for their favourites
Like every year, the Boi Mela had a huge collection of books in various languages and genres
Parents made sure that their little ones did not miss the Book Fair while friends in groups spent their off day together at the Boi Mela Prangan
The visitors also made sure they did not miss out on the finger-lickin’ food at the food court, munching on fish fries, chaats and more
A photo session was also a must on the last day
Many shopped for handmade jewellery from roadside vendors on their way back home