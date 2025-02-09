ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Kolkatans make the most of Kolkata International Book Fair on the last day

People indulge in books, food, art and more on Sunday

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 09.02.25, 07:27 PM
The 13-day Kolkata International Book Fair came to an end on February 9 and being a Sunday, Kolkatans did not miss the opportunity to throng the Boi Mela Prangan
1 7

All images by Soumyajit Dey
Bibliophiles scan the shelves for their favourites
2 7

Like every year, the Boi Mela had a huge collection of books in various languages and genres
3 7

Parents made sure that their little ones did not miss the Book Fair while friends in groups spent their off day together at the Boi Mela Prangan
4 7

The visitors also made sure they did not miss out on the finger-lickin’ food at the food court, munching on fish fries, chaats and more
5 7

A photo session was also a must on the last day
6 7

Many shopped for handmade jewellery from roadside vendors on their way back home
7 7

