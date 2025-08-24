Rahul, Tejashwi ride bikes in Bihar, promise united INDIA bloc and common poll manifesto

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Araria in Bihar’s Purnea district during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

1 4 Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, in Bihar(PTI)

The Congress leader also asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls and that the results will be fruitful.

2 4 Rahul Gandhi rides a motorcycle during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, in Bihar(PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Araria with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by his side, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that the INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the polls, due later this year.

3 4 Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar(PTI)

"The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly, both ideologically and politically, and the results would be fruitful," Gandhi said.

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government at the Centre, Gandhi alleged that the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the eastern state was "institutionalised attempt by the Election Commission to steal votes to help the BJP".

4 4 Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar(PTI)

"We will not allow the EC to steal votes in Bihar. The poll panel is working for the benefit of the BJP. The SIR is an institutionalised attempt by the EC to steal votes in the upcoming assembly polls in the state to help the saffron party," he added.

The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.