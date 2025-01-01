ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: New Year’s Eve celebrations in Park Street, Lake Town and other places

Fun, frolic and food to bid 2024 adieu and welcome 2025 in Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 01.01.25, 05:46 PM
Continuing with the holiday ritual, people thronged Park Street to experience the light and decoration and soak in the vibes
1 8

Continuing with the holiday ritual, people thronged Park Street to experience the light and decoration and soak in the vibes

All images by Amit Datta
ADVERTISEMENT
Age was no bar for visitors posing with the decorations and lightings to take photos
2 8

Age was no bar for visitors posing with the decorations and lightings to take photos

A youngster looks for that perfect angle to capture the festive lights on her phone
3 8

A youngster looks for that perfect angle to capture the festive lights on her phone

The cafes, pubs and restaurants were tastefully lit up. Tight security was maintained at the entrances
4 8

The cafes, pubs and restaurants were tastefully lit up. Tight security was maintained at the entrances

The iconic Kolkata yellow taxi and a decked-up Flurys in the backdrop provides the perfect NYE capture
5 8

The iconic Kolkata yellow taxi and a decked-up Flurys in the backdrop provides the perfect NYE capture

Singer Shovan Ganguly performed at Park Street’s Allen Park setting the celebratory mood
6 8

Singer Shovan Ganguly performed at Park Street’s Allen Park setting the celebratory mood

The holiday revellers were also seen in Lake Town enjoying the decorations and lights with the Small Ben in the backdrop on December 31
7 8

The holiday revellers were also seen in Lake Town enjoying the decorations and lights with the Small Ben in the backdrop on December 31

As the clock struck 12, fireworks filled up the sky in several areas
8 8

As the clock struck 12, fireworks filled up the sky in several areas

RELATED TOPICS

New Year 2025 Park Street Lake Town Allen Park Flurys New Year Eve New Year
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE