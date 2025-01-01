In pictures: New Year’s Eve celebrations in Park Street, Lake Town and other places

Continuing with the holiday ritual, people thronged Park Street to experience the light and decoration and soak in the vibes
Age was no bar for visitors posing with the decorations and lightings to take photos
A youngster looks for that perfect angle to capture the festive lights on her phone
The cafes, pubs and restaurants were tastefully lit up. Tight security was maintained at the entrances
The iconic Kolkata yellow taxi and a decked-up Flurys in the backdrop provides the perfect NYE capture
Singer Shovan Ganguly performed at Park Street’s Allen Park setting the celebratory mood
The holiday revellers were also seen in Lake Town enjoying the decorations and lights with the Small Ben in the backdrop on December 31
As the clock struck 12, fireworks filled up the sky in several areas