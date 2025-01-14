In pics: Lakhs of devotees spotted at Ganga ghats in Gangasagar and Kolkata on Makar Sankranti

1 8

The banks of the Ganga (Hooghly) were teeming with pilgrims and devotees at the Sagar Island and Kolkata from the crack of dawn on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars will align in the night sky, including around the time of Sankranti. This alignment is part of a planetary parade that lasts for several weeks and is considered highly auspicious