In pics: Lakhs of devotees spotted at Ganga ghats in Gangasagar and Kolkata on Makar Sankranti

Holy dip, puja rituals and consumption of sweets highlights of auspicious day marking rare alignment of Venus, Saturn, Mars and Jupiter in night sky

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 14.01.25, 07:24 PM
The banks of the Ganga (Hooghly) were teeming with pilgrims and devotees at the Sagar Island and Kolkata from the crack of dawn on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars will align in the night sky, including around the time of Sankranti. This alignment is part of a planetary parade that lasts for several weeks and is considered highly auspicious
Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars will align in the night sky, including around the time of Sankranti. This alignment is part of a planetary parade that lasts for several weeks and is considered highly auspicious

Ashim Paul and Soumyajit Dey
Sadhus take a holy dip at the Sagar Island after sounding a traditional wind instrument
Ashim Paul
The silhouette of pilgrims against glistening waters of the Ganga and the rising sun provide the perfect photographic capture at Sagar Island on Tuesday morning
Ashim Paul
Devotees immersed in puja rituals at the Sagar Island
Pintu Mondal
Devotees at Babughat perform puja rituals after taking a holy dip in the Hooghly
Soumyajit Dey
Jostling crowds in and around the Kapil Muni Ashram at Sagar Island on Makar Sankranti
Ashim Paul
The Indian Coast Guard has introduced a remote-operated life-saving buoy to rescue drowning devotees taking a holy dip at Ganga Sagar Island
Pintu Mondal
Subrata Haldar from Joynagar in South 24-Parganas district sits outside Dum Dum station with homemade ‘tilkuts’, ‘kadma’, ‘patisapta’ and ‘patali gur’ on Makar Sankranti
Amit Datta

