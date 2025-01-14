In pics: Lakhs of devotees spotted at Ganga ghats in Gangasagar and Kolkata on Makar Sankranti

The banks of the Ganga (Hooghly) were teeming with pilgrims and devotees at the Sagar Island and Kolkata from the crack of dawn on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars will align in the night sky, including around the time of Sankranti. This alignment is part of a planetary parade that lasts for several weeks and is considered highly auspiciousAshim Paul and Soumyajit Dey
Sadhus take a holy dip at the Sagar Island after sounding a traditional wind instrumentAshim Paul
The silhouette of pilgrims against glistening waters of the Ganga and the rising sun provide the perfect photographic capture at Sagar Island on Tuesday morningAshim Paul
Devotees immersed in puja rituals at the Sagar IslandPintu Mondal
Devotees at Babughat perform puja rituals after taking a holy dip in the HooghlySoumyajit Dey
Jostling crowds in and around the Kapil Muni Ashram at Sagar Island on Makar SankrantiAshim Paul
The Indian Coast Guard has introduced a remote-operated life-saving buoy to rescue drowning devotees taking a holy dip at Ganga Sagar IslandPintu Mondal
Subrata Haldar from Joynagar in South 24-Parganas district sits outside Dum Dum station with homemade ‘tilkuts’, ‘kadma’, ‘patisapta’ and ‘patali gur’ on Makar SankrantiAmit Datta