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In pictures: Kolkata marks Eid with prayers at Red Road and Nakhoda Masjid

Thousands gather across the city as faith rises above grey skies and showers

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 21.03.26, 12:07 PM
On a rain-washed Saturday morning in Kolkata, the spirit of Eid al-Fitr remained undeterred as thousands gathered at Red Road, Nakhoda Masjid and other areas for prayers
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On a rain-washed Saturday morning in Kolkata, the spirit of Eid al-Fitr remained undeterred as thousands gathered at Red Road, Nakhoda Masjid and other areas for prayers

Images by Soumyajit Dey
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At Red Road, long rows of worshippers stretched across a rain-drenched street
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At Red Road, long rows of worshippers stretched across a rain-drenched street

The steady drizzle made the ground slick, but the congregation continued with discipline
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The steady drizzle made the ground slick, but the congregation continued with discipline

nside Nakhoda Masjid, the mood was solemn. Beneath its ornate arches, worshippers filled every inch of space, shoulder to shoulder, as the prayer lines extended into corridors
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nside Nakhoda Masjid, the mood was solemn. Beneath its ornate arches, worshippers filled every inch of space, shoulder to shoulder, as the prayer lines extended into corridors

It was a morning of faith, community, and resilience, where the city paused to come together under the grey skies
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It was a morning of faith, community, and resilience, where the city paused to come together under the grey skies

Reflections on rainwater captured fragments of celebration, turning the cityscape into a mirror of movement and devotion
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Reflections on rainwater captured fragments of celebration, turning the cityscape into a mirror of movement and devotion

Despite the inclement weather, the essence of Eid in Kolkata remained unchanged
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Despite the inclement weather, the essence of Eid in Kolkata remained unchanged

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