In pictures: Kolkata marks Eid with prayers at Red Road and Nakhoda Masjid

On a rain-washed Saturday morning in Kolkata, the spirit of Eid al-Fitr remained undeterred as thousands gathered at Red Road, Nakhoda Masjid and other areas for prayers
At Red Road, long rows of worshippers stretched across a rain-drenched street
The steady drizzle made the ground slick, but the congregation continued with discipline
nside Nakhoda Masjid, the mood was solemn. Beneath its ornate arches, worshippers filled every inch of space, shoulder to shoulder, as the prayer lines extended into corridors
It was a morning of faith, community, and resilience, where the city paused to come together under the grey skies
Reflections on rainwater captured fragments of celebration, turning the cityscape into a mirror of movement and devotion
Despite the inclement weather, the essence of Eid in Kolkata remained unchanged