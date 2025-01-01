ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: How the bold and beautiful celebrated January 1 at the New Year’s Day Racing at RCTC

Members and visitors at Kolkata race course sport luxe fashion and relish delish food

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 01.01.25, 08:48 PM
The crowd at the New Year’s Day Racing at the Royal Calcutta Turf Club on Wednesday, where ‘tradition meets the thrill’
All photographs by Amit Datta
Race cards or race books, which are printed cards used in horse racing giving information about races, principally the horses running in each particular race, was spotted in almost every hand at RCTC
The New Year’s Day Racing is synonymous with luxe fashion. But it was nattily dressed veteran actor Victor Banerjee, who stole the limelight among the men, with the traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’ and Nepali cap right in place
Sumptuous food and umpteen glasses of liquor helped keep the visitors warm and merry in the holiday season
It was D-Day of the steed owners, the jockeys, the bookies and punters
It was also a day of ecstasy and disappointment at the Club House, Reserve Stand and the grounds
Placing bets and tracking the steeds were among the primary visible activities
The winning glory at the end of day was reserved for the steed owners
