ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Early spring rain catches Kolkatans unawares on Thursday noon, slows down traffic

Midday shower leads to congestion on roads, inconveniences examinees to office commuters

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 20.02.25, 07:44 PM
Overcast skies greeted Kolkatans on Thursday morning
1 7

Overcast skies greeted Kolkatans on Thursday morning

AG
ADVERTISEMENT
Blinding rain stalled traffic on various arteries around noon
2 7

Blinding rain stalled traffic on various arteries around noon

Soumyajit Dey
The sudden rain sent commuters without umbrellas scurrying for cover through waterlogged stretches in the central business district
3 7

The sudden rain sent commuters without umbrellas scurrying for cover through waterlogged stretches in the central business district

Soumyajit Dey
Headlights came on as the midday traffic stood bumper to bumper at various traffic signals across the city
4 7

Headlights came on as the midday traffic stood bumper to bumper at various traffic signals across the city

Soumyajit Dey
Commuters and vehicles found it difficult to negotiate the inundated railway underpass near Dum Dum station
5 7

Commuters and vehicles found it difficult to negotiate the inundated railway underpass near Dum Dum station

Amit Datta
A student returns home with her guardian during rain in north Kolkata
6 7

A student returns home with her guardian during rain in north Kolkata

Amit Datta
Yellow leaves fallen from big trees near Calcutta High Court and Babughat painted a pretty picture. A partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder / lightning is forecast on Friday, February 21
7 7

Yellow leaves fallen from big trees near Calcutta High Court and Babughat painted a pretty picture. A partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder / lightning is forecast on Friday, February 21

Amit Datta

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Rain Photogallery Dum Dum Bypass Chittaranjan Avenue Kolkata Weather Spring Madhyamik
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE