In pictures: Early spring rain catches Kolkatans unawares on Thursday noon, slows down traffic

Overcast skies greeted Kolkatans on Thursday morningAG
Blinding rain stalled traffic on various arteries around noonSoumyajit Dey
The sudden rain sent commuters without umbrellas scurrying for cover through waterlogged stretches in the central business districtSoumyajit Dey
Headlights came on as the midday traffic stood bumper to bumper at various traffic signals across the citySoumyajit Dey
Commuters and vehicles found it difficult to negotiate the inundated railway underpass near Dum Dum stationAmit Datta
A student returns home with her guardian during rain in north KolkataAmit Datta
Yellow leaves fallen from big trees near Calcutta High Court and Babughat painted a pretty picture. A partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder / lightning is forecast on Friday, February 21Amit Datta