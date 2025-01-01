In pics: Crowd-pullers in and around Kolkata see lakhs of revellers & devotees on New Year’s Day 2025

Devotees queue up at Dakshineswar Kali temple to offer puja on the occasion of Kalpataru Utsav on WednesdayArnab Dutta
It was all about families and friends taking groupfies and chilling out at Eco Park on a sunny WednesdayArnab Dutta
A steady stream of visitors were spotted at the Birla Planetarium in the heart of the citySoumyajit Dey
Devotees at Cossipore Udyanbati in north Kolkata offer prayers to Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa on the occasion of Kalpataru Utsav. The event commemorates the day on January 1, 1886, when his followers believe that Ramakrishna revealed himself to be an avatar, or God-incarnate on earthArnab Dutta
Devotees thronged Cossipore Udyan Bati throughout Wednesday. The day was named as Kalpataru Utsav by Ramakrishna’s disciple Ramachandra Dutta. This event carried meanings and memories of cosmic import for the disciples and also prepared them for Ramakrishna’s death, which occurred only a few months later, on August 16, 1886Suvendu Das
Revellers enjoyed the first day of 2025, basking in the mellow winter sun and taking to sports, rides and picnicsSoumyajit Dey
The Alipore zoo, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, was a favourite among New Year’s Day revellers cutting across age groupsSoumyajit Dey
Victoria Memorial Hall and its sprawling premises maintained its status of being one of the topmost crowd-pullers of the winter holiday seasonSoumyajit Dey
Thousands of devotees showed how a visit to Kalighat temple is considered auspicious to start the new yearSoumyajit Dey