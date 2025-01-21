In pictures: Dastaan workshop in Ballygunge empowers women through visioning exercise

In pictures: A workshop to empower women through visioning exercises at Dastaan in Ballygunge by Gray Matters Consulting
Shilpa Chakraborty, with 27 years of experience in human resource consulting, led the workshop
Published 21.01.25, 05:40 PM
On January 20, a group of dozen women came together at Dastaan in Ballygunge for a entrepreneurship visioning workshop organised by Grey Matters Consulting under the leadership of Shilpa Chakraborty
The participants, all entrepreneurs managing their own registered companies for the past 12 years to 1 year, deal in fashion, leather products, jewellery, food, cosmetics, marketing and branding, and handicrafts. The small enterprises are not part of any structured association or chambers of commerce. The workshop was aimed to support them in terms of exposure towards business strategy and direction
Through the visioning exercise by Shilpa Chakraborty helped the participants determine their long-term goal. Chakraborty has 27 years of experience in human resource consulting and has consulted more than 200 clients in her career so far spanning across India, SAARC countries, Middle East, Myanmar and Singapore. The visioning exercise she guided participants through a scenario of 10 or more years into the future and analysed the various areas of success (e.g., customers, products, image, etc.) without specifically citing what the success was
It was an interactive exercise where the facilitator guided the participants to engage into dialogues and scenario building for the future and at the end of the session, they received a structured document to prepare a strategy ahead
About the workshop, Shilpa Chakraborty said: ‘The session emphasised the importance of clarity, community and confidence in overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities. As these women continue their journeys, their collective vision serves as a reminder of the transformative impact of empowered entrepreneurs. This community of entrepreneurs is not only building businesses but paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future’