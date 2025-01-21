In pictures: Dastaan workshop in Ballygunge empowers women through visioning exercise

3 5

Through the visioning exercise by Shilpa Chakraborty helped the participants determine their long-term goal. Chakraborty has 27 years of experience in human resource consulting and has consulted more than 200 clients in her career so far spanning across India, SAARC countries, Middle East, Myanmar and Singapore. The visioning exercise she guided participants through a scenario of 10 or more years into the future and analysed the various areas of success (e.g., customers, products, image, etc.) without specifically citing what the success was