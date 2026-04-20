Goppoburir Henshel serves up traditional Bengali fare at Poila Baisakh event at The Astor

Goppoburir Henshel, in collaboration with Daamini, hosted a six-course Bengali feast at The Astor on Sunday to celebrate Poila Baisakh. Arijit Mandal, host and co-owner of Goppoburir Henshel, walked guests through the history of each dish, many of which trace their origins to Bengal’s riverbanks and remain integral to its culinary history.

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The event, Borshoboron, featured musical performances by Arijit, RJ Raja and Swastik Bose.

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Starters included chicken kebabs, jhal muri and avocado balls.

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The dinner began with Radhaballavi and cholar daal. Gondhoroj ghol on the side served as an appetiser.

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Food was served on maatir thala, evoking the essence of a traditional Bengali meal.

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The main course featured plain rice, Kalibari bhog er mutton and Thakur barir chingri makha (prawns), paired with wines curated to complement each dish.

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Arijit explained why they opted for pantheras instead of fish fry. “Pantheras is an integral part of Bengal’s culinary heritage and was introduced to us by the English,” he said.

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Dessert included mishti doi, rosogullas and kheer kadamb. The dishes will be available on The Astor’s menu from April 22 onwards.