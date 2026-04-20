Goppoburir Henshel serves up traditional Bengali fare at Poila Baisakh event at The Astor

Goppoburir Henshel, in collaboration with Daamini, hosted a six-course Bengali feast at The Astor on Sunday to celebrate Poila Baisakh. Arijit Mandal, host and co-owner of Goppoburir Henshel, walked guests through the history of each dish, many of which trace their origins to Bengal’s riverbanks and remain integral to its culinary history.
The event, Borshoboron, featured musical performances by Arijit, RJ Raja and Swastik Bose.
Starters included chicken kebabs, jhal muri and avocado balls.
The dinner began with Radhaballavi and cholar daal. Gondhoroj ghol on the side served as an appetiser.
Food was served on maatir thala, evoking the essence of a traditional Bengali meal.
The main course featured plain rice, Kalibari bhog er mutton and Thakur barir chingri makha (prawns), paired with wines curated to complement each dish.
Arijit explained why they opted for pantheras instead of fish fry. “Pantheras is an integral part of Bengal’s culinary heritage and was introduced to us by the English,” he said.
Dessert included mishti doi, rosogullas and kheer kadamb. The dishes will be available on The Astor’s menu from April 22 onwards.