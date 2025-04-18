In pictures: Good Friday scenes across Kolkata

Devotees visit St James Church on AJC Bose Road in Kolkata on Good Friday. Good Friday, also known as Black Friday, Friday of the Passion of the Lord, and Holy Friday, commemorates the crucifixion of JesusSoumyajit Dey
Moments of silent prayers at (left) The Mother House Of The Missionaries Of Charity and (right) St Teresa’s Church respectivelySoumyajit Dey
Nuns exit St Teresa’s Church on the morning of Good FridaySuvendu Das
Rosaries and religious posters being sold at stalls outside St Teresa ChurchSoumyajit Dey
Candles being lit at the St Teresa’s ChurchSoumyajit Dey
A glimpse from the reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus at the Sacred Heart Church in DharmatalaAmit Datta