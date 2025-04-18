ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Good Friday scenes across Kolkata

Mass, silent prayers and reenactments mark the holy day at churches in the city

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 18.04.25, 04:30 PM
Devotees visit St James Church on AJC Bose Road in Kolkata on Good Friday. Good Friday, also known as Black Friday, Friday of the Passion of the Lord, and Holy Friday, commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus
Soumyajit Dey
Moments of silent prayers at (left) The Mother House Of The Missionaries Of Charity and (right) St Teresa’s Church respectively
Soumyajit Dey
Nuns exit St Teresa’s Church on the morning of Good Friday
Suvendu Das
Rosaries and religious posters being sold at stalls outside St Teresa Church
Soumyajit Dey
Candles being lit at the St Teresa’s Church
Soumyajit Dey
A glimpse from the reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus at the Sacred Heart Church in Dharmatala
Amit Datta
Devotees carry the Holy Cross on their shoulders at Taltala
