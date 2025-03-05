In pics: ‘Journey of Shuvaprasanna’ at Birla Academy of Art and Culture

1 8 All photos by Amit Datta

Kolkata’s Birla Academy of Art and Culture is celebrating the art of one of India’s noted artists, Shuvaprasanna. The ongoing solo exhibition, inaugurated on March 4, is titled ‘Journey of Shuvaprasanna’ and showcases the 77-year-old painter’s recent untitled series.

‘It is the result of nearly a year of dedicated effort, where I immersed myself in capturing a unique artistic perspective. Each piece has been carefully conceptualized and crafted, making this collection a significant milestone in my body of work,’ Shuvaprasanna shared with My Kolkata

‘This exhibition is an integral part of my artistic journey, encapsulating various aspects of my creative evolution. As an artist, I am always in pursuit of new expressions, never entirely satisfied with what I have already created. This showcase serves as a bridge between my past and present, allowing me to revisit earlier works while introducing a fresh line of artistic exploration. It is both a reflection and a continuation of my journey,’ said the artist

The series by the Indian College of Arts alumna (batch of 1969) is thematically diverse, but with a prominent focus on faces and expressions of common people. Shuvaprasanna has attempted to depict the essence of everyday lives through intricate textures and layered emotions

‘This collection captures raw human sentiments, making it a deep and thought-provoking visual narrative,’ the artist reflected. A student of eminent painter Debdoot Sheet, Shuvaprasanna is known for notable artworks like Vastraharan, The Crows, A Fairy Tale, and Illusion, to name a few

Commenting on his journey as a painter, he said, ‘My journey as an artist is ongoing, and one that, I believe, never truly reaches a conclusion. Each day presents an opportunity for me to experiment, learn, and grow. I constantly strive to push my creative boundaries and explore new dimensions in my work. The hunger to evolve artistically keeps me moving forward’

Shuvaprasanna is currently focused on the ongoing exhibition. ‘Once this exhibition concludes, I will take some time to reflect before charting out my next artistic initiative. Every new project demands fresh inspiration, and I look forward to embracing whatever direction my creativity leads me toward next,’ he signed off

The art exhibition will be on display from March 4 to 9 at Birla Academy of Art and Culture, from 3pm to 8pm