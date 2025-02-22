ADVERTISEMENT

French Film Festival at Nandan, countdown to Shivaratri and other Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 22.02.25, 06:42 PM
A new gate is being constructed at Sealdah South section to facilitate faster dispersal of passengers from the south platforms
A new gate is being constructed at Sealdah South section to facilitate faster dispersal of passengers from the south platforms

Suvendu Das
Alliance Francais du Bengale director Nicholas Facino (left) receives actor Naseeruddin Shah at the second edition of the French Film Festival Kolkata
Alliance Francais du Bengale director Nicholas Facino (left) receives actor Naseeruddin Shah at the second edition of the French Film Festival Kolkata

Amit Datta
A vast area of south Kolkata shrouded in fog on Saturday morning
A vast area of south Kolkata shrouded in fog on Saturday morning

AG
An artist paints a Shiva-Durga idol in Kolkata ahead of Shivaratri. The festival will be celebrated on February 26 this year
An artist paints a Shiva-Durga idol in Kolkata ahead of Shivaratri. The festival will be celebrated on February 26 this year

My Kolkata
Shimul flowers announce the arrival of spring in Kolkata
Shimul flowers announce the arrival of spring in Kolkata

Amit Datta

