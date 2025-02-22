French Film Festival at Nandan, countdown to Shivaratri and other Kolkata news in pictures

A new gate is being constructed at Sealdah South section to facilitate faster dispersal of passengers from the south platformsSuvendu Das
Alliance Francais du Bengale director Nicholas Facino (left) receives actor Naseeruddin Shah at the second edition of the French Film Festival KolkataAmit Datta
A vast area of south Kolkata shrouded in fog on Saturday morningAG
An artist paints a Shiva-Durga idol in Kolkata ahead of Shivaratri. The festival will be celebrated on February 26 this yearMy Kolkata
Shimul flowers announce the arrival of spring in KolkataAmit Datta