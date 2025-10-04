Rain threat looms over Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road in Kolkata, IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thundershowers across south Bengal, including Kolkata, on Sunday, October 5, the day of the Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road.

According to the IMD’s special bulletin dated October 4, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places across south Bengal districts, with heavy rain expected at one or two places in Murshidabad and Nadia. Thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 30 to 40kmph and lightning are also likely in several districts, including Kolkata.

A well-marked low-pressure area persisting over West Jharkhand and adjoining regions of south Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh is expected to move towards Bihar and gradually weaken in the next 12 hours.

Kolkata on Saturday experienced intermittent spells of rain and overcast skies as the depression over Jharkhand and neighbouring areas continued to influence weather conditions across south Bengal. Light to moderate showers were reported in parts of the city, including Alipore, Behala, Kasba, and Salt Lake. The Met office recorded a noticeable dip in temperature and humidity levels throughout the day, bringing some relief from the lingering post-Puja heat. However, the persistent cloud cover and scattered rainfall served as a prelude to a potentially wetter Sunday.

With thousands expected to gather on Red Road for the grand carnival, the weather may play spoilsport for the city’s festive farewell to Goddess Durga.