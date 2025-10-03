Red Road set for record-breaking Puja carnival as Kolkata prepares grand farewell for the goddess

The Durga Puja Immersion Carnival 2025 is set to be Kolkata’s most spectacular yet. This Sunday, 113 award-winning Puja committees from across the city will converge on Red Road, bringing with them a kaleidoscope of artistry, sound, and emotion. The kilometre-long stretch between Fort William and Akashvani Bhavan will transform into a vibrant stage for an elaborate farewell to the Goddess — complete with choreographed processions, rolling tableaux and thematic installations that capture the social, cultural and artistic pulse of Bengal.

The scale is unprecedented: the number of participating clubs has jumped from 89 in 2024 to 113 this year, surpassing even the centenary mark seen in previous editions. Conceived in 2016 as a cultural showcase to cap off Durga Puja, the carnival has grown into one of Kolkata’s most anticipated public spectacles, drawing thousands of spectators, international guests, and live broadcast crews to witness the city’s artistic brilliance before the idols head for immersion at Babughat.

With this grandeur comes a city-wide logistical operation. Kolkata Police have announced multi-phase traffic restrictions to manage the turnout.

Red Road will be closed to all vehicles from midnight to 9am on October 5 for infrastructure work, followed by restricted movement for goods vehicles from 12pm to 3pm on AJC Bose Road (Exide to Hastings), New Road, Dufferin Road, Lovers Lane and Red Road. From 2pm onwards, Khidderpore Road, Hospital Road (northbound), Lovers Lane, Queens Way, Plassey Gate Road and the Esplanade ramp will also be closed for the duration of the festivities.

Parking will be strictly prohibited along major stretches including Chowringhee Road, JL Nehru Road, Cathedral Road, Mayo Road, Strand Road and Hare Street from noon onwards. Spectators are encouraged to travel by metro, tram or bus, alighting at Park Street or Esplanade and proceeding on foot via AJC Bose Road, Chowringhee, Outram Road or RR Avenue to reach designated enclosures.

As the city readies itself for the grand finale of the Puja season, the Immersion Carnival promises both spectacle and scale — a vivid reminder of how art and devotion converge on Red Road each autumn.