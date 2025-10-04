Kolkata Metro to run special late-night services for Puja Carnival crowd on October 5

As the city prepares for what is expected to be its most spectacular Puja Carnival yet, Metro Railway has announced special late-night services on both the Blue and Green corridors on Sunday, October 5, to ease commute for revelers.

With 113 award-winning Puja committees set to converge on Red Road in a kilometre-long procession stretching from Fort William to Akashvani Bhavan, the carnival is likely to draw record crowds.

To accommodate returning passengers, Metro will operate six additional services, three in the up direction and three in the down direction, on both lines at 20-minute intervals after the conclusion of the regular Sunday schedule.

On the Blue Line, trains will depart Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineshwar at 10.03pm, 10.23pm and 10.43pm. In the reverse direction, services from Dakshineshwar to Shahid Khudiram will run at 9.53pm, 10.13pm and 10.33pm.

On the Green Line, additional trains will operate between Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan. From both ends, they will depart at 10.20pm, 10.40pm and 11.00pm.

Organisers and civic authorities have imposed extensive traffic restrictions across central Kolkata to manage the large-scale event. Red Road will remain closed to vehicles from midnight until 9am, while major thoroughfares such as AJC Bose Road, New Road, Dufferin Road and Queens Way will see phased closures. Spectators are advised to use public transport, including the metro and trams, and to alight at Park Street or Esplanade before proceeding on foot.