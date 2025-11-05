Baje Kadamtala Ghat glows as Kolkata celebrates Dev Deepavali with thousands of diyas

1 6 All images by Amit Datta

The banks of the Hooghly shimmered in golden light on Tuesday evening as thousands gathered at Baje Kadamtala Ghat, near Babughat, to celebrate Dev Deepavali.

What began as a cultural initiative in 2023 has now become one of Kolkata’s most anticipated riverfront events, drawing visitors from across the city and beyond.

The celebration of Dev Deepavali at Baje Kadamtala Ghat was organised as part of an initiative by the West Bengal government and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

A senior official said it was chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s idea to bring the festival to Kolkata. “She had instructed the KMC to bring the festival to Kolkata after seeing the spectacle in Varanasi,” he said.

The ghat was transformed into a sight to behold as priests performed the Ganga Aarti. The echo of mantras and chants filled the air and volunteers lined the steps with rows of earthen lamps that reflected on the still water of Hooghly.

The sight, inspired by Varanasi’s famed Dev Deepavali, brought a sense of serenity and spiritual grandeur to the city’s bustling heart.