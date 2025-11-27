Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir brace for severe cold as IMD warns of temperature drop across north India

An early winter chill has set in across large parts of north and central India, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a gradual fall of 2–3 degrees Celsius between November 25 and 27.

This drop will likely be felt in states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

Central India will remain relatively stable until November 26, after which night temperatures are expected to fall by 2–3 degrees Celsius from November 27 to 29.

1 5 Commuters on a cold and smoggy winter morning, as air quality remains poor in the national capital, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. PTI picture

ADVERTISEMENT

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have been recorded in isolated parts of East Rajasthan, where night temperatures have slipped below 10 degrees Celsius.

The mercury plummeted in several parts of Jharkhand on Thursday, with Simdega recording the state's lowest minimum temperature at 5.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The average minimum temperature was recorded below 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of Jharkhand, it said in a bulletin.

The mercury settled at 5.8 degrees Celsius in Gumla, while in Khunti, it was 6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather bulletin released on Thursday morning.

2 5 rickshaw puller carries a passenger on a cold and smoggy winter morning, as air quality remains poor in the national capital, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. PTI picture

Lohardaga and Hazaribag registered minimum temperatures of 7.3 and 7.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, while state capital Ranchi recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius, Latehar (8.2 degrees Celsius) and West Singhbhum (9 degrees Celsius), it said.

Delhi recorded its lowest temperature in three years on Wednesday, with the minimum plunging to 8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal and the lowest November reading since 2022, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed on Thursday.

3 5 Vendors warm themselves near a small fire on a cold winter morning, at Ghazipur mandi, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. PTI picture

The national capital’s maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. It is expected to range between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with shallow fog likely early in the day.

Cold and dry westerly winds have led to a drop in temperatures in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department here said on Wednesday, forecasting a further fall over the next couple of days.

According to the Met report, minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours hovered around 10 degrees Celsius at most places in the state.

4 5 People at the Kartavya Path on a cold and smoggy winter morning, as air quality remains poor in the national capital, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. PTI picture

Persistent cold and dry west/northwest winds have caused a steady decline in temperatures in recent days. A slight further dip is likely in the next 48 hours, after which a gradual rise is expected, it stated.

The Met report added that shallow fog may be witnessed in some areas during morning hours. Even after the fog lifts, hazy conditions may persist during the day.

Kashmir is in the grip of an intense cold wave as the minimum temperature across the Valley dipped several degrees below the freezing point, with Srinagar experiencing the coldest night of this winter.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, the coldest night of this winter season so far, the local meteorological office said.

5 5 A villager walks amid low-visibility on a cold and foggy morning, near the International Border, on the outskirts of Jammu, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. PTI picture

Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest in the Valley at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Pulwama where the minimum temperature stayed five degrees below the freezing point.

The Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag district recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius.

The Zojila Pass connecting the Valley with Ladakh recorded a low of minus 16 degrees Celsius.