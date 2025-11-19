Flurys marks the start of Christmas season with cake mixing ceremony at Park Street outlet

The festive spirit arrived early on Park Street as Flurys hosted its annual cake mixing ceremony on November 18 at the iconic flagship outlet. The event, rooted in Christmas tradition, brought together guests, celebrities and the Flurys team for an evening filled with festive cheer and the aroma of fruits and spices.

Actors Rukmini Maitra and Chiranjit Chakraborty from the upcoming film Haati Haati Paa Paa were present at the celebration. They joined the Flurys team in mixing an assortment of fruits, nuts and fragrant spices that will go into the brand’s signature Christmas cakes.

Flurys executive chef Vikas Kumar led the ceremony and spoke about the nostalgia attached to this tradition and how it marks the official start of the Christmas season for the city.

Guests enjoyed an array of delectable confections created specially for the occasion. The spread included rich fruit cakes, festive pastries and other seasonal treats that highlighted Flurys’ heritage.