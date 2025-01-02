In pictures: Celebration of India-UK ties at Bengal Heritage Dinner on the Hooghly

For the first time, the Bengal Heritage Dinner, the annual reunion of the members of the UK-based charity Bengal Heritage Foundation (BHF) in Kolkata, took place on the Hooghly. On December 26, BHF set sail shortly after sunset to kick-start an evening of discussions, performances and food, enhancing the ‘living bridge’ between India and the UK. The event also saw the formal handover of the BHF presidency from outgoing president Suranjan Som to new president Koushik ChatterjeePhotos: Soumyajit Dey