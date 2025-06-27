Freedom to roam: Caravan tourism fast emerging as a sought-after travel trend

Remember Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic caravan journey in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2004 classic Swades? Now, you can set out on a similar adventure in Maharashtra.

Caravan tourism is fast emerging as a sought-after travel trend, thanks to the freedom and flexibility it offers. A caravan, essentially a house on wheels, is a feasible option even in remote places with a small number of hotels and accommodations. Besides, caravans ensure a tourist’s complete control over their itinerary, especially in offbeat destinations. Equipped with essentials like beds, a kitchenette, a bio-toilet and storage, caravans are suitable not only for solo travellers, but also for trips with friends and family.

At the Anandabazar Patrika-hosted Tourist Spot 2025, ongoing at Netaji Indoor Stadium till June 29, several travel companies and state tourism boards have set up stalls to promote tourism initiatives. Among the key highlights was the growing interest in Maharashtra’s Caravan tourism.

Vijay Yadav, deputy director of Maharashtra Tourism, shared insights into the initiative.

“We have improved facilities for caravan parking. Maharashtra’s geographical diversity has provided a boost to caravan tourism. This encourages a mobile lifestyle while travelling. People can sleep in these caravans and also move around in them. By merging conveyance with accommodation, we reduce dependency on hotel bookings and fixed check-in times, making travel more flexible and convenient,” he said.

According to a release by the Maharashtra Tourism Department, the idea of caravan tourism was first proposed in the Maharashtra Tourism Policy 2016 and was approved in 2021. With a rising preference for eco-friendly, adventure-based and offbeat travel, the concept is now gaining popularity. The state has also taken steps to strengthen infrastructure and ensure security at caravan parks, where vehicles can be safely parked overnight.

“Maharashtra’s diverse terrain makes it an ideal destination for caravan travel. Tourist attractions include its 720-kilometre-long coastline, lush forests, scenic hill stations, pilgrimage sites and ancient caves,” said Yadav.

Caravan tourism promotes slow travel, sustainability and deeper engagement with local cultures.

While the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is still working on integrating caravan bookings into its official website, private platforms such as Motohom and Find Your Adventure are already offering rental services for caravans and campervans.

Apart from caravan tourism, Tourist Spot 2025 has plenty to offer travel enthusiasts.

Bengali actor Anirban Chakrabarti, of Eken Babu fame, was a chief guest at the event on its inaugural day. Chakrabarti spoke about his fascination with South Africa and his fondness for solo trips.

From curated group tours to Japan and South Korea to Europe-centric travel packages, the fair had something for every traveller. Unique attractions included an igloo-shaped stall offering budget-friendly Iceland trips.

Several stalls also provided information on solo trips to offbeat destinations in northeast India.

